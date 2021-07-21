Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 128,500 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFU opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

