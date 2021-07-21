Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,958 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,842 shares of company stock worth $347,657 over the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

