Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 1,270,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

