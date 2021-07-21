Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $750,000.

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

