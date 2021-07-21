Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,120 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 78.8% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,346 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000.

DDMXU opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

