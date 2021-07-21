Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,723 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exterran by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 64.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Alan Barta bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,146.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

