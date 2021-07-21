Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 4,801 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAACU. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of MAACU stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

