Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $135.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.77 billion and the lowest is $133.44 billion. Walmart posted sales of $137.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.17. 5,907,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,868. The firm has a market cap of $395.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.