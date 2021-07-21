Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $479.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

