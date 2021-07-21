Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.79.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%.
Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.