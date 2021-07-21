Watsco (WSO.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $290.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

