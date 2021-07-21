Watsco (WSO.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%.
Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $290.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.93.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
