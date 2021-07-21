WazirX Price Down 12.2% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $297.62 million and $19.66 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00109834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00144987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.53 or 0.99830320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 324,925,251 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

