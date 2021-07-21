Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

