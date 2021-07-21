Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.50.

Whirlpool stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,570. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $143.27 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

