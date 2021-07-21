Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.50.
Whirlpool stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,570. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $143.27 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.66.
In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
