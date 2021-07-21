Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 18,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 724,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.