Wildcat Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,683 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Accel Entertainment worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $117,753.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,540,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,322. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

