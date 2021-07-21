William Blair Analysts Give Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) a $35.13 Price Target

William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KARO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

