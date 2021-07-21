William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $11.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $377.31 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $379.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

