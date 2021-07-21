Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$38.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$37.29 and a twelve month high of C$48.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.7158732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.38%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

