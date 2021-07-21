World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.99

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.99 and last traded at $176.63, with a volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.55.

WRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.77. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

