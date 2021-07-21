World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.99

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.99 and last traded at $176.63, with a volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.55.
WRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.77. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.59.
In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
