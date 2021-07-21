WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$70.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.26 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

