Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops One Day Trading Volume of $831.00 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $267.60 or 0.00849321 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $90,982.70 and $831.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013442 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00785028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

