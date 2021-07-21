Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) One Day Trading Volume Hits $860.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $277.00 or 0.00869890 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $94,180.39 and $860.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00817529 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

