Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $482.93

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.93 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($7.15). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 29,541 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 484.43. The firm has a market cap of £107.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

