Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,235. Xencor has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

