Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.84% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,541. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.79.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

