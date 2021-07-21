Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

YARIY stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

