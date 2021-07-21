Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

