YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,662. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.