YFValue (YFV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013685 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.61 or 0.00802363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.