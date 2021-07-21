Yield Protocol (YIELD) One Day Volume Tops $253,045.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $253,045.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00783111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.