Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

