Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALYA. Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

