Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post $1.10 EPS

Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $12,946,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.36. 40,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,231. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

