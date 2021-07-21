Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 11,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

