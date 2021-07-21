Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report sales of $9.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the lowest is $9.24 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,776 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

