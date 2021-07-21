Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $18.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $73.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.99 billion to $75.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.60 billion to $72.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,293,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,877,875. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

