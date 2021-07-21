Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ATY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,141. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

