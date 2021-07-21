Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

NYSE:DAR opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

