Zacks: Analysts Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

HLMN opened at $12.15 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

