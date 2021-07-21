Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 19,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,917. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.