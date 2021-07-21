Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 19,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,917. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.