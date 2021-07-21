Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of TENB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70. Tenable has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Tenable by 53.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $36,979,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

