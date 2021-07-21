Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.66 Million

Analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $564.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.34 million to $571.04 million. Amedisys reported sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $502,024.62. Insiders have sold 5,206 shares of company stock worth $1,402,347 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $258.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.00. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $212.99 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

