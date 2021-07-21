Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $602.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
