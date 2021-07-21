Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

GSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $602.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

