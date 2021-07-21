Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post $43.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.96 million and the highest is $49.73 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $34.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $177.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $192.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $221.51 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $246.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $23.99. 37,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.