Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to post $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OFIX stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $730.33 million, a PE ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

