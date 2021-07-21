Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.10 Million

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post sales of $557.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $761.21 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. UWM has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 100.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 324,377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

