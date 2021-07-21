Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $35.34 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

