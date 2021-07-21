Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 503,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,022,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,135,011 shares of company stock valued at $33,926,460. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

