Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

